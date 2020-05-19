Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) marked $84.31 per share versus a previous $76.67 closing price. With having a 9.96% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Celanese Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CE showed a fall of -31.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $52.70 – $128.88 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -20.93% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on April 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on CE shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CE under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 9th, 2020. Additionally, CE shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 30th, 2020. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated the “Sector Weight” rating for CE shares, as published in the report on March 26th, 2020. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of CE shares, based on the price prediction for CE, indicating that the shares will jump to $88, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 25th, 2020. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for CE owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Celanese Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Celanese Corporation (CE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 27.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CE is currently recording an average of 1.17M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.59%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.12%with 5.37% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $92.11, indicating growth from the present price of $84.31, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CE or pass.

Celanese Corporation (CE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.88 for Celanese Corporation, while the value 9.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.08 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -22.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CE in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in CE by 14.21% in the first quarter, owning 9.68 million shares of CE stocks, with the value of $803.77 million after the purchase of an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in CE shares changed 7.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.64 million shares of company, all valued at $634.87 million after the acquisition of additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Celanese Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $290.39 million. At the present, 99.20% of CE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.