Digging Through Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) marked $0.80 per share versus a previous $0.86 closing price. With having a -6.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Mitcham Industries, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MIND showed a fall of -72.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.70 – $4.42 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -67.95% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 23rd, 2015. Other analysts, including Global Hunter Securities, also published their reports on MIND shares. Global Hunter Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MIND under “Accumulate” rating, in the report published on May 19th, 2014. Additionally, MIND shares got another “Buy” rating from Global Hunter Securities, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 13th, 2011. On June 8th, 2011, Global Hunter Securities Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $18 to $22. On the other hand, Global Hunter Securities Upgrade the “Buy” rating for MIND shares, as published in the report on April 7th, 2011. CapitalOne southcoast seems to be going bullish on the price of MIND shares, based on the price prediction for MIND, indicating that the shares will jump from $6 to $7, giving the shares “Add” rating based on their report from September 9th, 2009. Another “Buy” rating came from C.K. Cooper, providing a prediction for $7 price target according to the report published in May 28th, 2008.

The present dividend yield for MIND owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -26.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MIND is currently recording an average of 28.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.24%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.46%with -15.79% of loss in the last seven days.

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MIND shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Mitcham Industries, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.10 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 38.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 71.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MIND in the recent period. That is how Ariel Investments LLC now has an increase position in MIND by 1.40% in the first quarter, owning 2.87 million shares of MIND stocks, with the value of $2.77 million after the purchase of an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in MIND shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.07 million shares of company, all valued at $1.03 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Mitcham Industries, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $488844, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.79% in the first quarter, now owning 2,800 shares valued at $343685 after the acquisition of the additional 356150 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Raffles Capital Management LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 332700 MIND shares, now holding the value of $321056 in MIND with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 71.70% of MIND shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.