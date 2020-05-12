How Does Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) Stack Up For Investors?

On Monday, shares of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) marked $9.55 per share versus a previous $9.55 closing price. HHHH showed a fall of -5.82% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.45 – $11.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.17% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for HHHH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HHHH is currently recording an average of 29.49K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.36%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.76%with -6.74% of loss in the last seven days.

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) is based in the Hong Kong and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare HHHH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.38 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of .

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 22.92%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.41% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HHHH in the recent period. That is how Polar Asset Management Partners, now has an increase position in HHHH by 22.40% in the first quarter, owning 720582 shares of HHHH stocks, with the value of $7.38 million after the purchase of an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Mizuho Securities USA LLC also increased their stake in HHHH shares changed 8.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 712402 shares of company, all valued at $7.29 million after the acquisition of additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $5.12 million, and Periscope Capital, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 29.59% in the first quarter, now owning 99,700 shares valued at $4.47 million after the acquisition of the additional 436661 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Basso Capital Management LP increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 426939 HHHH shares, now holding the value of $4.37 million in HHHH with the purchase of the additional 353,192 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 70.41% of HHHH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.