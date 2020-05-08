Is Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) marked $3.50 per share versus a previous $3.54 closing price. With having a -1.13% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ranger Energy Services, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RNGR showed a fall of -45.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.48 – $8.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.98% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 15th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on RNGR shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RNGR under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Additionally, RNGR shares got another “Neutral” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 17th, 2020. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for RNGR shares, as published in the report on December 3rd, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of RNGR shares, based on the price prediction for RNGR, indicating that the shares will jump from $8 to $11, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from March 29th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $11 price target according to the report published in March 12th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RNGR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -6.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RNGR is currently recording an average of 10.43K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.25%with -16.86% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.07, indicating growth from the present price of $3.50, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RNGR or pass.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare RNGR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 29.66 for Ranger Energy Services, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.12 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 153.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 44.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RNGR in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in RNGR by 0.27% in the first quarter, owning 1.36 million shares of RNGR stocks, with the value of $5.54 million after the purchase of an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in RNGR shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 721800 shares of company, all valued at $2.93 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.87 million, and Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.61% in the first quarter, now owning 37,700 shares valued at $1.2 million after the acquisition of the additional 295745 shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their position by 60.55% during the first quarter, now owning 250007 RNGR shares, now holding the value of $1.02 million in RNGR with the purchase of the additional 71 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 44.60% of RNGR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.