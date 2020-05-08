Are Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) marked $1.15 per share versus a previous $1.32 closing price. With having a -12.88% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Synacor, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SYNC showed a fall of -24.34% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.79 – $1.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -18.77% in the period of the last 200 days.

Craig Hallum equity researchers changed the status of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on July 12th, 2019. Other analysts, including Rosenblatt, also published their reports on SYNC shares. Rosenblatt repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SYNC under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 9th, 2018. Additionally, SYNC shares got another “Buy” rating from Canaccord Genuity, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 18th, 2017. On February 14th, 2017, Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $5.50. On the other hand, Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated the “Buy” rating for SYNC shares, as published in the report on October 18th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for SYNC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -32.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -19.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SYNC is currently recording an average of 186.64K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.50%with -20.69% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.38, indicating growth from the present price of $1.15, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SYNC or pass.

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SYNC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Synacor, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.23 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -18.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 45.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SYNC in the recent period. That is how BLR Capital Partners LP now has an increase position in SYNC by — in the first quarter, owning 2.11 million shares of SYNC stocks, with the value of $2.15 million after the purchase of an additional 2,106,000 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in SYNC shares changed 0.02% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.08 million shares of company, all valued at $2.12 million after the acquisition of additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Synacor, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.92 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.42% in the first quarter, now owning 93,726 shares valued at $1.86 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.82 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Raffles Capital Management LLC increased their position by 2.99% during the first quarter, now owning 920741 SYNC shares, now holding the value of $939156 in SYNC with the purchase of the additional 368,902 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 45.30% of SYNC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.