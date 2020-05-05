Is Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Monday, shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) marked $18.43 per share versus a previous $20.27 closing price. With having a -9.08% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Delek Logistics Partners, LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DKL showed a fall of -42.33% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.51 – $33.69 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) shares from “Underperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DKL under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on April 14th, 2020. Additionally, DKL shares got another “Underweight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 7th, 2020. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Downgrade the “Market Perform” rating for DKL shares, as published in the report on March 1st, 2018. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of DKL shares, based on the price prediction for DKL, indicating that the shares will jump to $32, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from January 17th, 2018. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $32 price target according to the report published in July 5th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for DKL owners is set at 0.19, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Delek Logistics Partners, LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.90. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -45.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DKL is currently recording an average of 265.74K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.02%with 9.25% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.33, indicating growth from the present price of $18.43, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DKL or pass.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Energy sector. If you wish to compare DKL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.07 for Delek Logistics Partners, LP, while the value 5.74 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.61 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -1.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 86.51%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 24.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DKL in the recent period. That is how Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC now has an increase position in DKL by 3.48% in the first quarter, owning 1.76 million shares of DKL stocks, with the value of $16.02 million after the purchase of an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ClearBridge Investments LLC also increased their stake in DKL shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 658143 shares of company, all valued at $5.99 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Advisers, Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP during the first quarter, with the value of $4.13 million, and Global X Management Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.78% in the first quarter, now owning 43,827 shares valued at $3.79 million after the acquisition of the additional 416023 shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased their position by 116.64% during the first quarter, now owning 239497 DKL shares, now holding the value of $2.18 million in DKL with the purchase of the additional 7,284 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 24.30% of DKL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.