Digging Through Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) marked $0.62 per share versus a previous $0.60 closing price. With having a 2.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ideanomics, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IDEX showed a fall of -27.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.28 – $2.84 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.26% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for IDEX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -99.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -126.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IDEX is currently recording an average of 1.30M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 17.45%with -7.84% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $1.38, indicating growth from the present price of $0.62, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IDEX or pass.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare IDEX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Ideanomics, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.68 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -135.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 24.17%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IDEX in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in IDEX by 86.80% in the first quarter, owning 4.12 million shares of IDEX stocks, with the value of $5.53 million after the purchase of an additional 1,916,042 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in IDEX shares changed 18.58% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.04 million shares of company, all valued at $1.4 million after the acquisition of additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter.

FIL Investment Management acquired a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $848688, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.54% in the first quarter, now owning 19,522 shares valued at $498243 after the acquisition of the additional 371823 shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Investment Management L increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 293051 IDEX shares, now holding the value of $392688 in IDEX with the purchase of the additional 107,956 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.50% of IDEX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.