Are Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Friday, shares of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) marked $0.57 per share versus a previous $0.58 closing price. With having a -1.95% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Stage Stores, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SSI showed a fall of -93.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.27 – $9.50 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -73.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

Johnson Rice equity researchers changed the status of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares from “Accumulate” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on May 12th, 2017. Other analysts, including Johnson Rice, also published their reports on SSI shares. Johnson Rice repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SSI under “Accumulate” rating, in the report published on April 3rd, 2017. Additionally, SSI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Northcoast. On the other hand, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the “Market Perform” rating for SSI shares, as published in the report on August 19th, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group seems to be going bullish on the price of SSI shares, based on the price prediction for SSI, indicating that the shares will jump from $7.50 to $5.25, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from May 20th, 2016. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Telsey Advisory Group, providing a prediction for $5.25 price target according to the report published in November 19th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for SSI owners is set at 0.35, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -47.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SSI is currently recording an average of 1.06M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 22.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 40.55%with 45.44% of gain in the last seven days.

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Cyclical sector. If you wish to compare SSI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Stage Stores, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.33 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -131.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 43.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SSI in the recent period. That is how Axar Capital Management LP now has an increase position in SSI by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 4.3 million shares of SSI stocks, with the value of $1.57 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in SSI shares changed 105.08% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.06 million shares of company, all valued at $387266 after the acquisition of additional 545,134 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Stage Stores, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $305909, and Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 527,529 shares valued at $192021 after the acquisition of the additional 527529 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 450758 SSI shares, now holding the value of $164076 in SSI with the purchase of the additional 450,758 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 43.70% of SSI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.