Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

On Thursday, shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) marked $20.66 per share versus a previous $23.93 closing price. With having a -13.66% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Benchmark Electronics, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BHE showed a fall of -39.87% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.06 – $37.36 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -28.04% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 30th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on BHE shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BHE under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 26th, 2020. Additionally, BHE shares got another “Buy” rating from Lake Street, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 25th, 2019. On January 18th, 2019, Sidoti Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $34. On the other hand, Needham Downgrade the “Hold” rating for BHE shares, as published in the report on October 19th, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of BHE shares, based on the price prediction for BHE, indicating that the shares will jump from $33 to $37, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from July 20th, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $37 price target according to the report published in July 18th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for BHE owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Benchmark Electronics, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.50. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -22.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 2.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BHE is currently recording an average of 330.34K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.12%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.15%with -0.77% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.50, indicating growth from the present price of $20.66, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BHE or pass.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare BHE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 35.38 for Benchmark Electronics, Inc., while the value 12.45 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.58 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 52.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BHE in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in BHE by 1.40% in the first quarter, owning 5.39 million shares of BHE stocks, with the value of $107.83 million after the purchase of an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Robeco Institutional Asset Manage also increased their stake in BHE shares changed 107.41% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 943794 shares of company, all valued at $18.87 million after the acquisition of additional 488,756 shares during the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $13.81 million, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 39.88% in the first quarter, now owning 188,103 shares valued at $13.19 million after the acquisition of the additional 659809 shares during the last quarter.