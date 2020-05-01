Analyzing ManTech International Corporation (MANT) From Top to Bottom,

On Thursday, shares of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) marked $74.56 per share versus a previous $86.34 closing price. With having a -13.64% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ManTech International Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MANT showed a fall of -6.66% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $55.25 – $93.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 0.16% in the period of the last 200 days.

William Blair equity researchers changed the status of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MANT under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on March 3rd, 2020. Additionally, MANT shares got another “Underweight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 9th, 2020. On November 25th, 2019, SunTrust Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target to $80. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Downgrade the “Market Perform” rating for MANT shares, as published in the report on August 1st, 2019. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of MANT shares, based on the price prediction for MANT, indicating that the shares will jump to $65, giving the shares “Equal-Weight” rating based on their report from June 3rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from SunTrust.

The present dividend yield for MANT owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ManTech International Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 24.21. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 21.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ManTech International Corporation (MANT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MANT is currently recording an average of 243.63K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.21%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.55%with -2.69% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $81.63, indicating growth from the present price of $74.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MANT or pass.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare MANT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.36 for ManTech International Corporation, while the value 22.52 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.83 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 37.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MANT in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in MANT by 1.60% in the first quarter, owning 4.04 million shares of MANT stocks, with the value of $293.81 million after the purchase of an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in MANT shares changed 1.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.24 million shares of company, all valued at $235.15 million after the acquisition of additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter.

EARNEST Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $109.34 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.38% in the first quarter, now owning 38,779 shares valued at $67.11 million after the acquisition of the additional 923536 shares during the last quarter.