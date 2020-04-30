Where Does Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Wednesday, shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) marked $16.20 per share versus a previous $13.33 closing price. With having a 21.53% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Koppers Holdings Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KOP showed a fall of -57.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.25 – $44.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.88% in the period of the last 200 days.

Monness Crespi & Hardt equity researchers changed the status of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 28th, 2020. Other analysts, including Monness Crespi & Hardt, also published their reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KOP under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 28th, 2020. Additionally, KOP shares got another “Outperform” rating from Barrington Research, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 11th, 2019. On November 8th, 2019, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $37 to $45. On the other hand, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the “Buy” rating for KOP shares, as published in the report on August 9th, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt seems to be going bullish on the price of KOP shares, based on the price prediction for KOP, indicating that the shares will jump from $28 to $33, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 4th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Monness Crespi & Hardt, providing a prediction for $33 price target according to the report published in November 13th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for KOP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Koppers Holdings Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 63.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KOP is currently recording an average of 226.90K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.53%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.73%with 50.84% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.20, indicating growth from the present price of $16.20, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KOP or pass.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare KOP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.14 for Koppers Holdings Inc., while the value 4.24 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.15 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 142.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KOP in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in KOP by 1.23% in the first quarter, owning 2.89 million shares of KOP stocks, with the value of $35.74 million after the purchase of an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in KOP shares changed 2.95% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.15 million shares of company, all valued at $26.57 million after the acquisition of additional 61,575 shares during the last quarter.

QMA LLC acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.5 million, and LSV Asset Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.24% in the first quarter, now owning 38,114 shares valued at $5.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 450800 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 93.70% of KOP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.