Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON)

On Wednesday, shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) marked $0.92 per share versus a previous $0.75 closing price. With having a 22.28% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Iconix Brand Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ICON showed a fall of -31.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.51 – $2.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.31% in the period of the last 200 days.

ROTH Capital equity researchers changed the status of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on October 31st, 2017. Other analysts, including FBR & Co., also published their reports on ICON shares. FBR & Co. repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ICON under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 30th, 2017. Additionally, ICON shares got another “Neutral” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 19th, 2017. On July 11th, 2017, FBR & Co. Resumed an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $8.50. On the other hand, Guggenheim Initiated the “Neutral” rating for ICON shares, as published in the report on September 30th, 2016. ROTH Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of ICON shares, based on the price prediction for ICON, indicating that the shares will jump from $12 to $7, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 11th, 2015. Another “Hold” rating came from Wunderlich, providing a prediction for $7 price target according to the report published in November 6th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for ICON owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Iconix Brand Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.38. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 58.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ICON is currently recording an average of 122.93K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 19.16%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 24.56%with 48.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.00, indicating growth from the present price of $0.92, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ICON or pass.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare ICON shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Iconix Brand Group, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -10.65 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 36.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 8.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ICON in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in ICON by 16.43% in the first quarter, owning 356378 shares of ICON stocks, with the value of $236635 after the purchase of an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Footprints Asset Management & Res also increased their stake in ICON shares changed 29.92% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 114884 shares of company, all valued at $76283 after the acquisition of additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $69729, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.14% in the first quarter, now owning 129 shares valued at $60476 after the acquisition of the additional 91078 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 87600 ICON shares, now holding the value of $58166 in ICON with the purchase of the additional 87,600 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 8.50% of ICON shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.