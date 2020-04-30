How Does NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stack Up For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) marked $31.02 per share versus a previous $27.97 closing price. With having a 10.90% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of NeoGenomics, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NEO showed a rise of 6.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $18.52 – $34.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 19.29% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Craig Hallum, also published their reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NEO under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 2nd, 2020. Additionally, NEO shares got another “Strong Buy” rating from First Analysis Sec. On January 23rd, 2020, First Analysis Sec Downgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $29 to $35. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for NEO shares, as published in the report on October 30th, 2019. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of NEO shares, based on the price prediction for NEO, indicating that the shares will jump from $22 to $24, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from May 1st, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $24 price target according to the report published in March 29th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for NEO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with NeoGenomics, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 937.08. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 39.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NEO is currently recording an average of 930.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.16%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.65%with 12.11% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $32.75, indicating growth from the present price of $31.02, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NEO or pass.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare NEO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 424.93 for NeoGenomics, Inc., while the value 69.24 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.07 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 16.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NEO in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in NEO by 2.37% in the first quarter, owning 14.54 million shares of NEO stocks, with the value of $401.37 million after the purchase of an additional 335,971 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in NEO shares changed 0.81% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.3 million shares of company, all valued at $284.48 million after the acquisition of additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter.

Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $133.76 million, and Artisan Partners LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 31.66% in the first quarter, now owning 705,037 shares valued at $80.96 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.93 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 2.63% during the first quarter, now owning 2.77 million NEO shares, now holding the value of $76.51 million in NEO with the purchase of the additional 69,457 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 90.30% of NEO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.