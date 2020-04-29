Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) marked $14.84 per share versus a previous $12.70 closing price. With having a 16.85% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RRGB showed a fall of -55.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.04 – $37.29 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -46.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on November 7th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on RRGB shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RRGB under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on August 27th, 2019. Additionally, RRGB shares got another “Buy” rating from Maxim Group, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 7th, 2019. On June 14th, 2019, Maxim Group Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $30 to $49. On the other hand, Maxim Group Reiterated the “Hold” rating for RRGB shares, as published in the report on May 16th, 2019. Maxim Group seems to be going bullish on the price of RRGB shares, based on the price prediction for RRGB, indicating that the shares will jump from $29 to $25, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from April 5th, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $25 price target according to the report published in April 4th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for RRGB owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 320.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RRGB is currently recording an average of 686.93K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.90%with 28.26% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.00, indicating growth from the present price of $14.84, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RRGB or pass.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare RRGB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.61 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -23.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RRGB in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in RRGB by 1.88% in the first quarter, owning 2.36 million shares of RRGB stocks, with the value of $20.12 million after the purchase of an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in RRGB shares changed 3.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.94 million shares of company, all valued at $16.51 million after the acquisition of additional 66,036 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Investment Manag acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.6 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.23% in the first quarter, now owning 8,416 shares valued at $3.29 million after the acquisition of the additional 386591 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Citadel Advisors LLC increased their position by 29.85% during the first quarter, now owning 368708 RRGB shares, now holding the value of $3.14 million in RRGB with the purchase of the additional 35,052 shares during the period of the last quarter.