Is Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) a great play right now?

On Tuesday, shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) marked $4.08 per share versus a previous $1.00 closing price. With having a 308.00% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Creative Realities, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CREX showed a rise of 166.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.52 – $3.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 156.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for CREX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CREX is currently recording an average of 9.69K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 33.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 80.63%with 441.15% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.00, indicating growth from the present price of $4.08, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CREX or pass.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CREX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 38.49 for Creative Realities, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.11 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 102.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 24.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CREX in the recent period. That is how Horton Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in CREX by 1.00% in the first quarter, owning 639698 shares of CREX stocks, with the value of $501523 after the purchase of an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ARGI Investment Services LLC also increased their stake in CREX shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 502261 shares of company, all valued at $393773 after the acquisition of additional 502,261 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $56581, and Peak6 Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 28,619 shares valued at $22437 after the acquisition of the additional 28619 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 12979 CREX shares, now holding the value of $10176 in CREX with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 24.20% of CREX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.