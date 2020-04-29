How Does American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Stack Up For Investors?

On Monday, shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) marked $3.75 per share versus a previous $3.60 closing price. With having a 4.17% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AXL showed a fall of -65.15% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.50 – $15.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -53.95% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares from “Outperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AXL under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, AXL shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 16th, 2020. On January 24th, 2020, Buckingham Research Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $11 to $12. On the other hand, Barclays Downgrade the “Equal Weight” rating for AXL shares, as published in the report on November 5th, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of AXL shares, based on the price prediction for AXL. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 20th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AXL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -15.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -35.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AXL is currently recording an average of 2.50M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.74%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.76%with 1.35% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.00, indicating growth from the present price of $3.75, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AXL or pass.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare AXL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., while the value 9.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.31 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -737.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AXL in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AXL by 9.36% in the first quarter, owning 17.83 million shares of AXL stocks, with the value of $64.37 million after the purchase of an additional 1,526,396 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AXL shares changed 8.53% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 12.39 million shares of company, all valued at $44.74 million after the acquisition of additional 974,234 shares during the last quarter.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $18.76 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.60% in the first quarter, now owning 90,723 shares valued at $12.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.58 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their position by 6.58% during the first quarter, now owning 2.55 million AXL shares, now holding the value of $9.21 million in AXL with the purchase of the additional 1,851 shares during the period of the last quarter.