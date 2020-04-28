Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) marked $1.09 per share versus a previous $1.05 closing price. With having a 3.81% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RYAM showed a fall of -71.61% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.90 – $15.39 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -67.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

Berenberg equity researchers changed the status of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on October 16th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on RYAM shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RYAM under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on August 8th, 2019. Additionally, RYAM shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill. On July 12th, 2018, Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $25. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for RYAM shares, as published in the report on May 30th, 2017. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of RYAM shares, based on the price prediction for RYAM. Another “Outperform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 27th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for RYAM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RYAM is currently recording an average of 768.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.88%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.38%with 6.86% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.33, indicating growth from the present price of $1.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RYAM or pass.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare RYAM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -2.19 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -278.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RYAM in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RYAM by 3.79% in the first quarter, owning 7.51 million shares of RYAM stocks, with the value of $7.96 million after the purchase of an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in RYAM shares changed 9.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.85 million shares of company, all valued at $5.14 million after the acquisition of additional 429,759 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.57 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.44% in the first quarter, now owning 18,119 shares valued at $4.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.18 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, DDD Partners LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.86 million RYAM shares, now holding the value of $1.97 million in RYAM with the purchase of the additional 765,114 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 80.20% of RYAM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.