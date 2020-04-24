Where Does Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Thursday, shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) marked $24.25 per share versus a previous $24.30 closing price. With having a -0.21% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Bancolombia S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CIB showed a fall of -55.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $16.27 – $56.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -48.79% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) shares from “Neutral” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on March 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including HSBC Securities, also published their reports on CIB shares. HSBC Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CIB under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 26th, 2020. Additionally, CIB shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for CIB shares, as published in the report on April 30th, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of CIB shares, based on the price prediction for CIB. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for CIB owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CIB is currently recording an average of 592.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.94%with -10.85% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $48.01, indicating growth from the present price of $24.25, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CIB or pass.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) is based in the Colombia and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare CIB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.32 for Bancolombia S.A., while the value 5.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.32 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 17.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 42.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 45.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CIB in the recent period. That is how Lazard Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in CIB by 1.31% in the first quarter, owning 3.36 million shares of CIB stocks, with the value of $83.79 million after the purchase of an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Genesis Investment Management LLP also increased their stake in CIB shares changed 31.39% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.74 million shares of company, all valued at $68.42 million after the acquisition of additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $49.76 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 13.46% in the first quarter, now owning 178,712 shares valued at $37.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.51 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 21.19% during the first quarter, now owning 1.39 million CIB shares, now holding the value of $34.75 million in CIB with the purchase of the additional 25,105 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 45.40% of CIB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.