Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

On Thursday, shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) marked $44.17 per share versus a previous $43.71 closing price. With having a 1.05% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of WNS (Holdings) Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WNS showed a fall of -33.23% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $34.26 – $75.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -27.64% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) shares from “Strong Buy” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on WNS shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WNS under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on April 17th, 2020. Additionally, WNS shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 9th, 2020. On the other hand, Barrington Research Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for WNS shares, as published in the report on April 26th, 2019. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of WNS shares, based on the price prediction for WNS, indicating that the shares will jump from $52 to $65, giving the shares “Strong Buy” rating based on their report from March 7th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Barrington Research, providing a prediction for $65 price target according to the report published in January 19th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for WNS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with WNS (Holdings) Limited, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 12.27. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 19.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WNS is currently recording an average of 340.01K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.55%with -0.25% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $69.82, indicating growth from the present price of $44.17, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WNS or pass.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is based in the India and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare WNS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 19.58 for WNS (Holdings) Limited, while the value 14.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.26 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 30.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.07%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WNS in the recent period. That is how TimesSquare Capital Management LL now has an increase position in WNS by 17.84% in the first quarter, owning 1.67 million shares of WNS stocks, with the value of $71.98 million after the purchase of an additional 253,510 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in WNS shares changed 4.15% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.39 million shares of company, all valued at $59.53 million after the acquisition of additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $56.25 million, and Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.31% in the first quarter, now owning 125,580 shares valued at $53.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.24 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.50% of WNS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.