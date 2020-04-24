Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) marked $26.98 per share versus a previous $27.36 closing price. With having a -1.39% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of East West Bancorp, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EWBC showed a fall of -44.60% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.55 – $52.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -36.25% in the period of the last 200 days.

Compass Point equity researchers changed the status of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EWBC under “Equal Weight” rating, in the report published on March 30th, 2020. Additionally, EWBC shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 18th, 2020. On January 6th, 2020, UBS Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $58 to $50. On the other hand, Raymond James Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for EWBC shares, as published in the report on October 8th, 2019. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of EWBC shares, based on the price prediction for EWBC. Another “Market Perform” rating came from BMO Capital Markets, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in August 19th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EWBC owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with East West Bancorp, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.87. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EWBC is currently recording an average of 1.96M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.39%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.52%with 3.53% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $33.30, indicating growth from the present price of $26.98, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EWBC or pass.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare EWBC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.85 for East West Bancorp, Inc., while the value 7.55 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.61 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -4.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EWBC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EWBC by 3.85% in the first quarter, owning 13.71 million shares of EWBC stocks, with the value of $352.84 million after the purchase of an additional 508,011 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Aristotle Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in EWBC shares changed 14.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.87 million shares of company, all valued at $176.71 million after the acquisition of additional 878,927 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $155.31 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 23.82% in the first quarter, now owning 970,096 shares valued at $129.8 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.04 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their position by 11.23% during the first quarter, now owning 3.77 million EWBC shares, now holding the value of $96.97 million in EWBC with the purchase of the additional 2,201,135 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.10% of EWBC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.