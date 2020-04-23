KeyCorp (KEY): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) marked $10.23 per share versus a previous $10.32 closing price. With having a -0.87% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of KeyCorp, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KEY showed a fall of -49.46% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.45 – $20.52 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.20% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking KEY under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on April 7th, 2020. Additionally, KEY shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 24th, 2020. On January 6th, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgrade an Underweight rating and increased its price target to $20. On the other hand, Wedbush Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for KEY shares, as published in the report on December 20th, 2019. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of KEY shares, based on the price prediction for KEY, indicating that the shares will jump to $19, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from November 6th, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for $19 price target according to the report published in October 25th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for KEY owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with KeyCorp, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.82. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of KeyCorp (KEY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KEY is currently recording an average of 14.16M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.34%with -0.78% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.16, indicating growth from the present price of $10.23, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KEY or pass.

KeyCorp (KEY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare KEY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.36 for KeyCorp, while the value 7.06 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.61 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -5.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 84.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KEY in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in KEY by 0.02% in the first quarter, owning 40.39 million shares of KEY stocks, with the value of $418.83 million after the purchase of an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in KEY shares changed 7.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 16.98 million shares of company, all valued at $176.12 million after the acquisition of additional 1,218,275 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter, with the value of $166.92 million, and Citadel Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 86.43% in the first quarter, now owning 6,468,121 shares valued at $144.68 million after the acquisition of the additional 13.95 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 84.20% of KEY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.