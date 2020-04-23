Is Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) marked $10.20 per share versus a previous $9.84 closing price. With having a 3.66% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Northwest Bancshares, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NWBI showed a fall of -38.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.47 – $17.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -34.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on November 20th, 2019. Other analysts, including Sandler O’Neill, also published their reports on NWBI shares. Sandler O’Neill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NWBI under “Sell” rating, in the report published on December 19th, 2016. Additionally, NWBI shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from FBR & Co., setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 26th, 2016. On July 26th, 2016, FBR Capital Reiterated an Mkt Perform rating and increased its price target from $14 to $15. On the other hand, FBR Capital Initiated the “Mkt Perform” rating for NWBI shares, as published in the report on June 2nd, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of NWBI shares, based on the price prediction for NWBI, indicating that the shares will jump from $14 to $15, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 2nd, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Boenning & Scattergood.

The present dividend yield for NWBI owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Northwest Bancshares, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 29.20. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NWBI is currently recording an average of 771.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.44%with -2.76% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $10.50, indicating growth from the present price of $10.20, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NWBI or pass.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare NWBI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.78 for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., while the value 11.67 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.04 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 2.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 73.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NWBI in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in NWBI by 3.24% in the first quarter, owning 14.56 million shares of NWBI stocks, with the value of $168.45 million after the purchase of an additional 456,653 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in NWBI shares changed 3.93% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 11.22 million shares of company, all valued at $129.84 million after the acquisition of additional 424,009 shares during the last quarter.

Wellington Management Co. LLP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $52.98 million, and First Trust Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 30.23% in the first quarter, now owning 790,649 shares valued at $39.41 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.41 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 16.21% during the first quarter, now owning 3.28 million NWBI shares, now holding the value of $37.92 million in NWBI with the purchase of the additional 162,917 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 73.40% of NWBI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.