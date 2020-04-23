Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) marked $5.94 per share versus a previous $5.54 closing price. With having a 7.22% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of MGIC Investment Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MTG showed a fall of -58.08% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.34 – $15.24 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -52.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares from “Underperform” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 1st, 2020. Other analysts, including Compass Point, also published their reports on MTG shares. Compass Point repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MTG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 22nd, 2018. Additionally, MTG shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade the “Sector Perform” rating for MTG shares, as published in the report on April 10th, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of MTG shares, based on the price prediction for MTG. Another “Outperform” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for MTG owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with MGIC Investment Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 3.73. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MTG is currently recording an average of 5.87M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.59%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.60%with -3.26% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.60, indicating growth from the present price of $5.94, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MTG or pass.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare MTG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.21 for MGIC Investment Corporation, while the value 3.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.85 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 3.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MTG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MTG by 0.78% in the first quarter, owning 35.13 million shares of MTG stocks, with the value of $223.1 million after the purchase of an additional 270,246 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in MTG shares changed 4.91% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 16.1 million shares of company, all valued at $102.21 million after the acquisition of additional 752,940 shares during the last quarter.

AJO LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $66.64 million, and AQR Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.04% in the first quarter, now owning 1,620,455 shares valued at $53.09 million after the acquisition of the additional 8.36 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 15.05% during the first quarter, now owning 7.03 million MTG shares, now holding the value of $44.64 million in MTG with the purchase of the additional 63,102 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.70% of MTG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.