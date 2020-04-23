Analyzing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) From Top to Bottom,

On Wednesday, shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) marked $113.78 per share versus a previous $113.13 closing price. With having a 0.57% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EDU showed a fall of -6.16% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $80.18 – $142.38 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.13% in the period of the last 200 days.

CLSA equity researchers changed the status of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares from “Outperform” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Deutsche Bank, also published their reports on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EDU under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 28th, 2020. Additionally, EDU shares got another “Outperform” rating from CLSA. On October 17th, 2019, JP Morgan Resumed an Overweight rating and increased its price target from $88 to $143. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Reiterated the “Buy” rating for EDU shares, as published in the report on April 24th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of EDU shares, based on the price prediction for EDU. Another “Overweight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for EDU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 31.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EDU is currently recording an average of 1.86M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.73%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.71%with -1.19% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $148.49, indicating growth from the present price of $113.78, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EDU or pass.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare EDU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 44.90 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., while the value 24.72 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.53 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -20.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EDU in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in EDU by 12.61% in the first quarter, owning 5.52 million shares of EDU stocks, with the value of $597.28 million after the purchase of an additional 617,738 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, UBS AG also increased their stake in EDU shares changed 4.22% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.33 million shares of company, all valued at $360.82 million after the acquisition of additional 135,116 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $339.73 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.46% in the first quarter, now owning 41,173 shares valued at $310.64 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.87 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 86.80% of EDU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.