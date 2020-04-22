Digging Through Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) marked $6.27 per share versus a previous $6.51 closing price. With having a -3.69% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PARR showed a fall of -73.02% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.72 – $25.69 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -68.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) shares to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on February 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Jaffray, also published their reports on PARR shares. Piper Jaffray repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PARR under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 15th, 2019. Additionally, PARR shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 10th, 2019. On April 16th, 2019, Goldman Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $25. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Initiated the “Outperform” rating for PARR shares, as published in the report on December 7th, 2018. Seaport Global Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of PARR shares, based on the price prediction for PARR, indicating that the shares will jump from $19 to $22, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 11th, 2017. Another “Buy” rating came from Mizuho, providing a prediction for $22 price target according to the report published in October 6th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for PARR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.15. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 59.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PARR is currently recording an average of 524.81K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.94%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.15%with -23.07% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.60, indicating growth from the present price of $6.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PARR or pass.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare PARR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.86 for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., while the value 3.92 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.80 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -5.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PARR in the recent period. That is how Chai Trust Co LLC now has an increase position in PARR by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 13.05 million shares of PARR stocks, with the value of $92.63 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Parametric Portfolio Associates L also increased their stake in PARR shares changed 0.36% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.45 million shares of company, all valued at $17.41 million after the acquisition of additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $16.98 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 35.68% in the first quarter, now owning 611,847 shares valued at $16.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.33 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 12.66% during the first quarter, now owning 1.66 million PARR shares, now holding the value of $11.77 million in PARR with the purchase of the additional 16,326 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.40% of PARR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.