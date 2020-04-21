Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Stock?

On Monday, shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) marked $25.70 per share versus a previous $23.75 closing price. With having a 8.21% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Cedar Fair, L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FUN showed a fall of -53.64% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.00 – $64.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -47.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on December 2nd, 2019. Other analysts, including SunTrust, also published their reports on FUN shares. SunTrust repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FUN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on August 22nd, 2019. Additionally, FUN shares got another “Buy” rating from B. Riley FBR, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 28th, 2019. On the other hand, Stifel Reiterated the “Buy” rating for FUN shares, as published in the report on August 2nd, 2018. Macquarie seems to be going bullish on the price of FUN shares, based on the price prediction for FUN. Another “Neutral” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for FUN owners is set at 0.15, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 3.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -389.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FUN is currently recording an average of 974.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.93%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.50%with 24.03% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $44.44, indicating growth from the present price of $25.70, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FUN or pass.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare FUN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.53 for Cedar Fair, L.P., while the value 9.46 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.01 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 47.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 52.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FUN in the recent period. That is how Roundwood Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in FUN by — in the first quarter, owning 1.34 million shares of FUN stocks, with the value of $24.58 million after the purchase of an additional 1,340,000 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BMO Asset Management Corp. also increased their stake in FUN shares changed 2.14% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 901542 shares of company, all valued at $16.53 million after the acquisition of additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

CI Investments, Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $14.4 million, and Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.64% in the first quarter, now owning 65,477 shares valued at $13.65 million after the acquisition of the additional 744375 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 52.50% of FUN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.