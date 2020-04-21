Digging Up the Details on Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

On Monday, shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) marked $0.90 per share versus a previous $0.96 closing price. With having a -6.10% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Intrepid Potash, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IPI showed a fall of -66.69% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.60 – $3.89 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -64.32% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on May 9th, 2018. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on IPI shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IPI under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on December 5th, 2017. Additionally, IPI shares got another “Sell” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 7th, 2017. On the other hand, Piper Jaffray Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for IPI shares, as published in the report on March 1st, 2016. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of IPI shares, based on the price prediction for IPI, indicating that the shares will jump from $7 to $4, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from November 24th, 2015. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts, providing a prediction for $4 price target according to the report published in October 28th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for IPI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -27.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IPI is currently recording an average of 777.49K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.82%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.48%with 1.51% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.27, indicating growth from the present price of $0.90, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IPI or pass.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare IPI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.68 for Intrepid Potash, Inc., while the value 15.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.10 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 15.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 43.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IPI in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in IPI by 25.38% in the first quarter, owning 7.98 million shares of IPI stocks, with the value of $6.38 million after the purchase of an additional 1,615,286 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC also increased their stake in IPI shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.37 million shares of company, all valued at $1.9 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.5 million, and Russell Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 1,835,083 shares valued at $1.47 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.84 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 43.20% of IPI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.