How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stack Up For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) marked $17.59 per share versus a previous $18.28 closing price. With having a -3.77% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AIMC showed a fall of -51.42% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.00 – $38.43 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares from “Sector Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including KeyBanc Capital Markets, also published their reports on AIMC shares. KeyBanc Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AIMC under “Sector Weight” rating, in the report published on September 24th, 2019. Additionally, AIMC shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 30th, 2018. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for AIMC shares, as published in the report on March 8th, 2018. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of AIMC shares, based on the price prediction for AIMC. Another “Neutral” rating came from Robert W. Baird, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in January 22nd, 2015.

The present dividend yield for AIMC owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Altra Industrial Motion Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.08. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AIMC is currently recording an average of 495.02K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.28%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.14%with -12.27% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $31.00, indicating growth from the present price of $17.59, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AIMC or pass.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare AIMC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.92 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp., while the value 7.06 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.97 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 114.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AIMC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AIMC by 0.14% in the first quarter, owning 4.14 million shares of AIMC stocks, with the value of $72.34 million after the purchase of an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in AIMC shares changed 7.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.74 million shares of company, all valued at $65.49 million after the acquisition of additional 248,435 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Grou acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $58.88 million, and Thrivent Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.48% in the first quarter, now owning 256,568 shares valued at $51.82 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.96 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased their position by 10.92% during the first quarter, now owning 2.85 million AIMC shares, now holding the value of $49.88 million in AIMC with the purchase of the additional 365,805 shares during the period of the last quarter.