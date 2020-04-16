Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) marked $5.27 per share versus a previous $5.54 closing price. With having a -4.87% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Viking Therapeutics, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VKTX showed a fall of -34.29% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.26 – $9.30 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.34% in the period of the last 200 days.

Oppenheimer equity researchers changed the status of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 16th, 2019. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on VKTX shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VKTX under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 25th, 2019. Additionally, VKTX shares got another “Outperform” rating from SVB Leerink, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 29th, 2019. On March 14th, 2019, Maxim Group Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $28 to $20. On the other hand, SVB Leerink Initiated the “Mkt Perform” rating for VKTX shares, as published in the report on February 22nd, 2019. B. Riley FBR seems to be going bullish on the price of VKTX shares, based on the price prediction for VKTX, indicating that the shares will jump to $16, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from December 12th, 2018. Another “Strong Buy” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for VKTX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -9.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 41.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VKTX is currently recording an average of 1.44M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.00%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.20%with 15.32% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.10, indicating growth from the present price of $5.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VKTX or pass.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare VKTX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Viking Therapeutics, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 6.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 56.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VKTX in the recent period. That is how ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now has an increase position in VKTX by 8.39% in the first quarter, owning 8.81 million shares of VKTX stocks, with the value of $41.25 million after the purchase of an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in VKTX shares changed 5.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.26 million shares of company, all valued at $19.92 million after the acquisition of additional 206,901 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $14.62 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 15.32% in the first quarter, now owning 120,664 shares valued at $4.25 million after the acquisition of the additional 908515 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 56.90% of VKTX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.