Digging Up the Details on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)

On Tuesday, shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) marked $3.28 per share versus a previous $3.06 closing price. With having a 7.19% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ADMS showed a fall of -13.46% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.90 – $7.78 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -35.31% in the period of the last 200 days.

H.C. Wainwright equity researchers changed the status of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 18th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on ADMS shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ADMS under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on September 30th, 2019. Additionally, ADMS shares got another “Neutral” rating from Cantor Fitzgerald, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 9th, 2019. On March 5th, 2019, Mizuho Downgrade an Underperform rating and increased its price target from $11 to $5. On the other hand, Mizuho Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for ADMS shares, as published in the report on November 5th, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of ADMS shares, based on the price prediction for ADMS. Another “Buy” rating came from H.C. Wainwright, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 16th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ADMS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 22.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -335.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ADMS is currently recording an average of 348.39K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 14.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.91%with 15.09% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.69, indicating growth from the present price of $3.28, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ADMS or pass.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare ADMS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.80 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 22.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 79.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ADMS in the recent period. That is how Stonepine Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in ADMS by 198.43% in the first quarter, owning 2.24 million shares of ADMS stocks, with the value of $6.48 million after the purchase of an additional 1,490,227 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Armistice Capital LLC also increased their stake in ADMS shares changed 309.70% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.2 million shares of company, all valued at $6.35 million after the acquisition of additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.21 million, and Teachers Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 139.35% in the first quarter, now owning 242,583 shares valued at $1.2 million after the acquisition of the additional 416660 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 79.10% of ADMS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.