The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS)

On Thursday, shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) marked $30.50 per share versus a previous $31.62 closing price. With having a -3.54% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Brooks Automation, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BRKS showed a fall of -27.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.19 – $50.35 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -19.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on April 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BRKS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 23rd, 2019. Additionally, BRKS shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Stephens. On August 2nd, 2019, B. Riley FBR Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $51 to $47. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for BRKS shares, as published in the report on November 20th, 2018. B. Riley FBR seems to be going bullish on the price of BRKS shares, based on the price prediction for BRKS, indicating that the shares will jump from $45 to $42, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 20th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, Inc., providing a prediction for $42 price target according to the report published in February 2nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for BRKS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Brooks Automation, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 47.96. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 46.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BRKS is currently recording an average of 559.94K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.73%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.41%with 4.67% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $44.33, indicating growth from the present price of $30.50, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BRKS or pass.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare BRKS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 86.16 for Brooks Automation, Inc., while the value 18.78 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.35 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -75.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BRKS in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in BRKS by 2.39% in the first quarter, owning 10.08 million shares of BRKS stocks, with the value of $307.31 million after the purchase of an additional 235,394 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in BRKS shares changed 0.26% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.55 million shares of company, all valued at $108.16 million after the acquisition of additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $71.79 million.