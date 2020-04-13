Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Dependable Investment For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) marked $120.47 per share versus a previous $111.69 closing price. With having a 7.86% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ameriprise Financial, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMP showed a fall of -27.68% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $80.01 – $180.85 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -17.62% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on January 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on AMP shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMP under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on January 3rd, 2020. Additionally, AMP shares got another “Outperform” rating from Credit Suisse, setting a target price of $202 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 13th, 2019. On January 9th, 2019, Barclays Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target from $165 to $135. On the other hand, Sandler O’Neill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for AMP shares, as published in the report on January 2nd, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of AMP shares, based on the price prediction for AMP, indicating that the shares will jump to $154, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from April 25th, 2018. Another “In-line” rating came from Evercore ISI.

The present dividend yield for AMP owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ameriprise Financial, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.11. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 32.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMP is currently recording an average of 1.05M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.31%with 28.09% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $164.56, indicating growth from the present price of $120.47, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMP or pass.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare AMP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.64 for Ameriprise Financial, Inc., while the value 6.27 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 13.94 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -1.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMP in the recent period. That is how Aristotle Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in AMP by 46.55% in the first quarter, owning 4.48 million shares of AMP stocks, with the value of $459.13 million after the purchase of an additional 1,423,169 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, UBS Financial Services, Inc. also increased their stake in AMP shares changed 0.85% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.74 million shares of company, all valued at $280.3 million after the acquisition of additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $244.71 million, and Lyrical Asset Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.44% in the first quarter, now owning 76,704 shares valued at $236.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.31 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 88.40% of AMP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.