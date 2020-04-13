How Does Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Stack Up For Investors?

On Thursday, shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) marked $221.99 per share versus a previous $202.58 closing price. With having a 9.58% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Paycom Software, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PAYC showed a fall of -16.15% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $163.42 – $342.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -9.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PAYC under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Additionally, PAYC shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $278 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 20th, 2019. On October 25th, 2019, Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $262. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Markets Resumed the “Overweight” rating for PAYC shares, as published in the report on September 25th, 2019. Mizuho seems to be going bullish on the price of PAYC shares, based on the price prediction for PAYC. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 31st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for PAYC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Paycom Software, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 109.19. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 28.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 39.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PAYC is currently recording an average of 1.21M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.79%with 22.47% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $208.21, indicating growth from the present price of $221.99, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PAYC or pass.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PAYC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 71.82 for Paycom Software, Inc., while the value 43.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.09 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 32.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 8.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PAYC in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in PAYC by 500.24% in the first quarter, owning 3.87 million shares of PAYC stocks, with the value of $780.9 million after the purchase of an additional 3,221,645 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in PAYC shares changed 1.37% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.05 million shares of company, all valued at $414.14 million after the acquisition of additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $255.93 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.05% in the first quarter, now owning 11,112 shares valued at $215.24 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.07 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 74.10% of PAYC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.