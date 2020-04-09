Let’s Take a Fresh Look at ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

On Wednesday, shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) marked $34.88 per share versus a previous $33.25 closing price. With having a 4.90% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ACM Research, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACMR showed a rise of 89.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.51 – $51.20 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 66.71% in the period of the last 200 days.

Nomura equity researchers changed the status of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACMR under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on January 22nd, 2020. Additionally, ACMR shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 22nd, 2019. On August 19th, 2019, Needham Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $20. On the other hand, The Benchmark Company Initiated the “Buy” rating for ACMR shares, as published in the report on December 13th, 2017. ROTH Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of ACMR shares, based on the price prediction for ACMR, indicating that the shares will jump to $10, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 29th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ACMR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ACM Research, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 76.20. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 18.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 24.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACMR is currently recording an average of 772.50K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.90%with 27.58% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $42.57, indicating growth from the present price of $34.88, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ACMR or pass.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ACMR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 35.59 for ACM Research, Inc., while the value 22.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.98 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 169.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 18.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACMR in the recent period. That is how Federated Global Investment Manag now has an increase position in ACMR by 13.07% in the first quarter, owning 600000 shares of ACMR stocks, with the value of $17.77 million after the purchase of an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Indus Capital Partners LLC also increased their stake in ACMR shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 218506 shares of company, all valued at $6.47 million after the acquisition of additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $5.89 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $3.53 million after the acquisition of the additional 119141 shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 116606 ACMR shares, now holding the value of $3.45 million in ACMR with the purchase of the additional 15,029 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 18.60% of ACMR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.