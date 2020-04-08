Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)

On Tuesday, shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) marked $13.83 per share versus a previous $13.58 closing price. With having a 1.84% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BCEI showed a fall of -40.75% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.25 – $26.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -29.15% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on BCEI shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BCEI under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Additionally, BCEI shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel. On September 4th, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $26. On the other hand, Imperial Capital Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for BCEI shares, as published in the report on July 24th, 2019. Imperial Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of BCEI shares, based on the price prediction for BCEI, indicating that the shares will jump from $33 to $35, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from March 1st, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from SunTrust.

The present dividend yield for BCEI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.27. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 20.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BCEI is currently recording an average of 349.14K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 19.53%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 14.32%with 22.93% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $24.17, indicating growth from the present price of $13.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BCEI or pass.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare BCEI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.27 for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., while the value 3.82 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.24 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -60.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BCEI in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in BCEI by 5.12% in the first quarter, owning 2.81 million shares of BCEI stocks, with the value of $31.64 million after the purchase of an additional 137,034 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Mangrove Partners also increased their stake in BCEI shares changed 1.93% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.06 million shares of company, all valued at $23.18 million after the acquisition of additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $14.03 million, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 928,100 shares valued at $10.44 million after the acquisition of the additional 928100 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 25.65% during the first quarter, now owning 821903 BCEI shares, now holding the value of $9.25 million in BCEI with the purchase of the additional 119,528 shares during the period of the last quarter.