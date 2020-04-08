Digging Through TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) marked $27.05 per share versus a previous $27.76 closing price. With having a -2.56% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of TC PipeLines, LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TCP showed a fall of -36.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $18.00 – $44.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -29.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wolfe Research equity researchers changed the status of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares from “Peer Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on March 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on TCP shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TCP under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, TCP shares got another “Overweight” rating from Barclays, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 14th, 2020. On the other hand, UBS Upgrade the “Buy” rating for TCP shares, as published in the report on November 5th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of TCP shares, based on the price prediction for TCP, indicating that the shares will jump to $47, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 20th, 2019. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $47 price target according to the report published in April 16th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for TCP owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with TC PipeLines, LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.09. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -52.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 43.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TCP is currently recording an average of 542.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 18.81%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.75%with -1.56% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $39.20, indicating growth from the present price of $27.05, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TCP or pass.

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare TCP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.22 for TC PipeLines, LP, while the value 7.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.75 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 239.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 23.97%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 88.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TCP in the recent period. That is how Energy Income Partners LLC now has an increase position in TCP by 3.52% in the first quarter, owning 8.43 million shares of TCP stocks, with the value of $231.54 million after the purchase of an additional 286,416 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC also increased their stake in TCP shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.65 million shares of company, all valued at $72.74 million after the acquisition of additional 2,647,004 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TC PipeLines, LP during the first quarter, with the value of $64.52 million, and ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.08% in the first quarter, now owning 1,640 shares valued at $53.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.95 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Brookfield Public Securities Grou increased their position by 0.56% during the first quarter, now owning 1.64 million TCP shares, now holding the value of $45.17 million in TCP with the purchase of the additional 231,948 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 88.10% of TCP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.