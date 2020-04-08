Analyzing Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) From Top to Bottom,

On Tuesday, shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) marked $6.03 per share versus a previous $6.17 closing price. With having a -2.27% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GLRE showed a fall of -40.36% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.00 – $12.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -35.58% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 2nd, 2015. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on GLRE shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GLRE under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 22nd, 2013. Additionally, GLRE shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 21st, 2012. On November 3rd, 2009, Credit Suisse Reiterated an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $20 to $21. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Initiated the “Neutral” rating for GLRE shares, as published in the report on August 5th, 2009. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of GLRE shares, based on the price prediction for GLRE, indicating that the shares will jump from $21.50 to $23, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from August 8th, 2008. Another “Neutral” rating came from UBS, providing a prediction for $23 price target according to the report published in August 20th, 2007.

The present dividend yield for GLRE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 132.25. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 72.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GLRE is currently recording an average of 309.54K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.44%with 1.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $1.00, indicating growth from the present price of $6.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GLRE or pass.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) is based in the Cayman Islands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare GLRE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., while the value 3.17 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.17 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 98.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 62.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GLRE in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in GLRE by 1.15% in the first quarter, owning 2.12 million shares of GLRE stocks, with the value of $12.62 million after the purchase of an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also increased their stake in GLRE shares changed 46.83% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.82 million shares of company, all valued at $10.83 million after the acquisition of additional 580,335 shares during the last quarter.

Ninety One UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.96 million, and Mangrove Partners increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.80% in the first quarter, now owning 12,100 shares valued at $4.07 million after the acquisition of the additional 683748 shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 33.01% during the first quarter, now owning 586974 GLRE shares, now holding the value of $3.49 million in GLRE with the purchase of the additional 29,049 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 62.60% of GLRE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.