21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): What’s Inside the Story?

On Tuesday, shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) marked $14.38 per share versus a previous $15.26 closing price. With having a -5.77% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of 21Vianet Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VNET showed a rise of 98.34% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.31 – $16.81 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 56.21% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 3rd, 2018. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on VNET shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VNET under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on October 4th, 2017. Additionally, VNET shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On November 29th, 2016, Stifel Reiterated an Hold rating and increased its price target from $10 to $9. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for VNET shares, as published in the report on August 17th, 2016. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of VNET shares, based on the price prediction for VNET. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for VNET owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 16.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -3.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VNET is currently recording an average of 840.11K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.74%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.55%with 3.75% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $160.67, indicating growth from the present price of $14.38, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VNET or pass.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare VNET shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for 21Vianet Group, Inc., while the value 173.25 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.23 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 10.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.72%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 49.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VNET in the recent period. That is how Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. now has an increase position in VNET by — in the first quarter, owning 10.78 million shares of VNET stocks, with the value of $149.38 million after the purchase of an additional 10,778,004 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, FIL Investment Management also increased their stake in VNET shares changed 3.46% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.81 million shares of company, all valued at $94.35 million after the acquisition of additional 227,816 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $92.18 million, and Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.69% in the first quarter, now owning 128,945 shares valued at $39.89 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.88 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their position by 30.22% during the first quarter, now owning 2.81 million VNET shares, now holding the value of $39.01 million in VNET with the purchase of the additional 6,393 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 49.20% of VNET shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.