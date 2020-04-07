Let’s Take a Fresh Look at CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

On Monday, shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) marked $1.95 per share versus a previous $1.74 closing price. With having a 12.07% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CX showed a fall of -48.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.55 – $5.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -46.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on CX shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CX under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 6th, 2020. Additionally, CX shares got another “Hold” rating from Loop Capital. On the other hand, Goldman Initiated the “Neutral” rating for CX shares, as published in the report on April 11th, 2019. HSBC Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of CX shares, based on the price prediction for CX. Another “Neutral” rating came from Exane BNP Paribas.

The present dividend yield for CX owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.18. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 2.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CX is currently recording an average of 10.90M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.26%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.48%with 6.56% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.97, indicating growth from the present price of $1.95, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CX or pass.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is based in the Mexico and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare CX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 52.70 for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., while the value 4.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.04 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -95.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 60.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 34.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CX in the recent period. That is how Baillie Gifford & Co. now has an increase position in CX by 1.25% in the first quarter, owning 41.17 million shares of CX stocks, with the value of $135.02 million after the purchase of an additional 507,932 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Global Thematic Partners LLC also increased their stake in CX shares changed 22.46% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14.8 million shares of company, all valued at $48.54 million after the acquisition of additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Investment Management acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $40.85 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2,990.52% in the first quarter, now owning 11,818,551 shares valued at $40.06 million after the acquisition of the additional 12.21 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased their position by 1.42% during the first quarter, now owning 10.61 million CX shares, now holding the value of $34.82 million in CX with the purchase of the additional 347,848 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 34.00% of CX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.