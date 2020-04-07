Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Stock?

On Monday, shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) marked $0.32 per share versus a previous $0.27 closing price. With having a 18.34% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of J. C. Penney Company, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. JCP showed a fall of -71.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.26 – $1.51 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -63.27% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on August 13th, 2019. Other analysts, including Telsey Advisory Group, also published their reports on JCP shares. Telsey Advisory Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking JCP under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on November 16th, 2018. Additionally, JCP shares got another “Sell” rating from Argus. On August 17th, 2018, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $3 to $2. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for JCP shares, as published in the report on August 16th, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of JCP shares, based on the price prediction for JCP. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Telsey Advisory Group, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 18th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for JCP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with J. C. Penney Company, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -29.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while JCP is currently recording an average of 8.38M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.18%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 13.81%with -12.74% of loss in the last seven days.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare JCP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for J. C. Penney Company, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.84 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -3.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 58.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in JCP in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in JCP by 1.02% in the first quarter, owning 41.48 million shares of JCP stocks, with the value of $28.62 million after the purchase of an additional 417,276 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in JCP shares changed 10.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 17.78 million shares of company, all valued at $12.27 million after the acquisition of additional 1,632,849 shares during the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co. LP acquired a new position in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $7.4 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.57% in the first quarter, now owning 61,992 shares valued at $2.77 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.02 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 58.50% of JCP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.