Digging Up the Details on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

On Friday, shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) marked $38.10 per share versus a previous $38.39 closing price. With having a -0.76% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Phillips 66 Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PSXP showed a fall of -38.19% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.00 – $65.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -29.47% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on PSXP shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PSXP under “Buy” rating, in the report published on August 2nd, 2019. Additionally, PSXP shares got another “Buy” rating from Mizuho. On February 11th, 2019, Stifel Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target to $52. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for PSXP shares, as published in the report on February 7th, 2019. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of PSXP shares, based on the price prediction for PSXP. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for PSXP owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 8.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 28.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PSXP is currently recording an average of 775.22K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 22.88%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.11%with 11.96% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $49.92, indicating growth from the present price of $38.10, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PSXP or pass.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare PSXP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.83 for Phillips 66 Partners LP, while the value 8.82 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.87 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 21.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 74.44%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 26.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PSXP in the recent period. That is how ALPS Advisors, Inc. now has an increase position in PSXP by 26.84% in the first quarter, owning 8.56 million shares of PSXP stocks, with the value of $465.26 million after the purchase of an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Energy Income Partners LLC also increased their stake in PSXP shares changed 4.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.89 million shares of company, all valued at $157.33 million after the acquisition of additional 111,368 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $88.55 million, and RR Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 28.39% in the first quarter, now owning 320,000 shares valued at $78.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.45 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Brookfield Public Securities Grou increased their position by 2.62% during the first quarter, now owning 1.44 million PSXP shares, now holding the value of $78.19 million in PSXP with the purchase of the additional 589,504 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 26.30% of PSXP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.