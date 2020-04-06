Digging Through U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) marked $1.56 per share versus a previous $1.65 closing price. With having a -5.45% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SLCA showed a fall of -74.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.79 – $18.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -79.05% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares from “Underweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including Tudor Pickering, also published their reports on SLCA shares. Tudor Pickering repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SLCA under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Additionally, SLCA shares got another “Underperform” rating from Evercore ISI. On November 5th, 2019, Johnson Rice Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target from $12 to $5. On the other hand, Barclays Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for SLCA shares, as published in the report on October 31st, 2019. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of SLCA shares, based on the price prediction for SLCA, indicating that the shares will jump from $10.50 to $5.50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 30th, 2019. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $5.50 price target according to the report published in October 1st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SLCA owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.39. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -35.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SLCA is currently recording an average of 2.26M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 22.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 21.13%with -1.27% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.77, indicating growth from the present price of $1.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SLCA or pass.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare SLCA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.49 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -71.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SLCA in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in SLCA by 3.92% in the first quarter, owning 10.78 million shares of SLCA stocks, with the value of $49.48 million after the purchase of an additional 406,448 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Senvest Management LLC also increased their stake in SLCA shares changed 5.62% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.57 million shares of company, all valued at $20.96 million after the acquisition of additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $16.96 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 48.90% in the first quarter, now owning 852,800 shares valued at $11.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Prescott Group Capital Management increased their position by 0.73% during the first quarter, now owning 1.86 million SLCA shares, now holding the value of $8.54 million in SLCA with the purchase of the additional 1,545,007 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.40% of SLCA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.