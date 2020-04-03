The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

On Thursday, shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) marked $107.30 per share versus a previous $107.12 closing price. With having a 0.17% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Vulcan Materials Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VMC showed a fall of -25.48% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $65.56 – $152.49 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.77% in the period of the last 200 days.

Berenberg equity researchers changed the status of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on VMC shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VMC under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 3rd, 2020. Additionally, VMC shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Stephens, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 24th, 2020. On December 19th, 2019, Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating and increased its price target to $156. On the other hand, Citigroup Initiated the “Buy” rating for VMC shares, as published in the report on December 17th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of VMC shares, based on the price prediction for VMC, indicating that the shares will jump to $166, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from November 21st, 2019. Another “Hold” rating came from Vertical Research, providing a prediction for $166 price target according to the report published in October 22nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for VMC owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Vulcan Materials Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 33.57. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VMC is currently recording an average of 1.39M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.33%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.59%with 4.97% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $140.79, indicating growth from the present price of $107.30, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VMC or pass.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare VMC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.00 for Vulcan Materials Company, while the value 17.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.67 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 20.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VMC in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in VMC by 0.60% in the first quarter, owning 14.62 million shares of VMC stocks, with the value of $1.76 billion after the purchase of an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in VMC shares changed 0.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.53 million shares of company, all valued at $785.28 million after the acquisition of additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials Company during the first quarter, with the value of $680.86 million, and Lazard Asset Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.63% in the first quarter, now owning 270,962 shares valued at $523.9 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.36 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Principal Global Investors LLC increased their position by 7.95% during the first quarter, now owning 4.1 million VMC shares, now holding the value of $492.81 million in VMC with the purchase of the additional 230,426 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.10% of VMC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.