The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

On Thursday, shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) marked $27.80 per share versus a previous $27.80 closing price. CUZ showed a fall of -32.52% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.15 – $42.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -25.48% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) shares from “Market Perform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on September 19th, 2019. Other analysts, including Wells Fargo, also published their reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CUZ under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on April 20th, 2018. Additionally, CUZ shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill. On August 1st, 2017, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $8.50 to $10.50. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for CUZ shares, as published in the report on May 16th, 2017. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of CUZ shares, based on the price prediction for CUZ, indicating that the shares will jump from $9.50 to $8, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from October 18th, 2016. Another “Sell” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $8 price target according to the report published in September 29th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for CUZ owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 58.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CUZ is currently recording an average of 1.00M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.21%with 0.94% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $37.80, indicating growth from the present price of $27.80, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CUZ or pass.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare CUZ shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.30 for Cousins Properties Incorporated, while the value 54.51 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 53.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CUZ in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CUZ by 0.55% in the first quarter, owning 21.31 million shares of CUZ stocks, with the value of $760.67 million after the purchase of an additional 116,898 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in CUZ shares changed 1.94% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 15.06 million shares of company, all valued at $537.4 million after the acquisition of additional 287,080 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated during the first quarter, with the value of $149.16 million, and Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 19.56% in the first quarter, now owning 653,708 shares valued at $142.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 4 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Cohen & Steers Capital Management increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 3.97 million CUZ shares, now holding the value of $141.61 million in CUZ with the purchase of the additional 651,508 shares during the period of the last quarter.