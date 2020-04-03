The Case for Further Gains in NIO Limited (NIO), Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

The recent performance of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) stock in the market spoke loud and clear to investors as NIO saw more than 71.97M shares in trading volumes in the last trading session, way higher than the average trading volume of 71.97M shares by far recorded in the movement of NIO Limited (NIO). At the time the stock opened at the value of $2.51, making it a high for the given period, the value of the stock dropped by -9.81%. After the decrease, NIO touched a low price of $2.22, calling it a day with a closing price of $2.65, which means that the price of NIO went -0.12 below the opening price on the mentioned day.

Given the most recent momentum in the market in the price movement of NIO stock, some strong opinions on the matter of investing in the company’s stock started to take shape, which is how analysts are predicting an estimated price of $21.96 for NIO within consensus. The estimated price would demand a set of gains in total of 18.7%, which goes higher than the most recent closing price, indicating that the stock is in for bullish trends. Other indicators are hinting that the stock could reach an outstanding figure in the market share, which is currently set at 729.17M in the public float and 2.60B US dollars in market capitalization.

When it comes to the technical analysis of NIO stock, there are more than several important indicators on the company’s success in the market, one of those being the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), which can show, just as Stochastic measures, what is going on with the value of the stock beneath the data. This value may also indicate that the stock will go sideways rather than up or down, also indicating that the price could stay where it is for quite some time. When it comes to Stochastic reading, NIO stock are showing 42.30% in results, indicating that the stock is neither overbought or oversold at the moment, providing it with a neutral within Stochastic reading as well. Additionally, NIO with the present state of 200 MA appear to be indicating bearish trends within the movement of the stock in the market. While other metrics within the technical analysis are due to provide an outline into the value of NIO, the general sentiment in the market is inclined toward negative trends.

With the previous 100-day trading volume average of 278326 shares, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) recorded a trading volume of 398940 shares, as the stock started the trading session at the value of $1.13, in the end touching the price of $1.24 after jumping by 9.92%.

FTFT stock seem to be going ahead the lowest price in the last 52 weeks with the latest change of 195.24%.Then price of FTFT also went forward in oppose to its average movements recorded in the previous 20 days. The price volatility of FTFT stock during the period of the last months recorded 14.38%, whilst it changed for the week, now showing 15.02% of volatility in the last seven days. The trading distance for this period is set at 40.02% and is presently away from its moving average by 38.69% in the last 50 days. During the period of the last 5 days, FTFT stock gain around 20.39% of its value, now recording a sink by 47.20% reaching an average $0.8427 in the period of the last 200 days.During the period of the last 12 months, Future FinTech Group (FTFT) jumped by 175.49%.

FTFT shares recorded a trading volume of 515670 shares, compared to the volume of 280.73K shares before the last close, presented as its trading average. With the approaching 15.02% during the last seven days, the volatility of FTFT stock remained at 14.38%. During the last trading session, the lost value that FTFT stock recorded was set at the price of $1.24, while the lowest value in the last 52 weeks was set at $0.42. The recovery of the stock in the market has notably added 195.24% of gains since its low value, also recording 41.46% in the period of the last 1 month.