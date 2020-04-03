Is Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) marked $23.07 per share versus a previous $23.96 closing price. With having a -3.71% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AXNX showed a fall of -16.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $15.25 – $43.37 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -22.59% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 8th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Jaffray, also published their reports on AXNX shares. Piper Jaffray repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AXNX under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on November 1st, 2019. Additionally, AXNX shares got another “Overweight” rating from Barclays, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 21st, 2019. On September 17th, 2019, SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $45. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for AXNX shares, as published in the report on September 9th, 2019. Needham seems to be going bullish on the price of AXNX shares, based on the price prediction for AXNX, indicating that the shares will jump to $43, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 3rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $43 price target according to the report published in June 13th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AXNX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1913.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -61.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AXNX is currently recording an average of 734.53K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.65%with 1.05% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $46.38, indicating growth from the present price of $23.07, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AXNX or pass.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare AXNX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -2.79 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -139.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AXNX in the recent period. That is how Millennium Management LLC now has an increase position in AXNX by 666.27% in the first quarter, owning 1.94 million shares of AXNX stocks, with the value of $68.59 million after the purchase of an additional 1,682,598 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Deerfield Management Company LP also increased their stake in AXNX shares changed 114.17% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.79 million shares of company, all valued at $63.61 million after the acquisition of additional 956,649 shares during the last quarter.

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $56.42 million, and Redmile Group LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 89.21% in the first quarter, now owning 722,300 shares valued at $54.3 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.53 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 1.29 million AXNX shares, now holding the value of $45.79 million in AXNX with the purchase of the additional 415,494 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.60% of AXNX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.