Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Equity Residential (EQR) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) marked $54.57 per share versus a previous $57.70 closing price. With having a -5.42% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Equity Residential, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EQR showed a fall of -32.56% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $49.62 – $89.55 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.75% in the period of the last 200 days.

Robert W. Baird equity researchers changed the status of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares from “Underperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including BTIG Research, also published their reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EQR under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 10th, 2020. Additionally, EQR shares got another “Underperform” rating from Raymond James. On December 18th, 2019, JP Morgan Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $89. On the other hand, Goldman Initiated the “Sell” rating for EQR shares, as published in the report on November 8th, 2019. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of EQR shares, based on the price prediction for EQR, indicating that the shares will jump from $78 to $81, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from October 14th, 2019. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for EQR owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Equity Residential, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 32.62. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Equity Residential (EQR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EQR is currently recording an average of 2.18M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.65%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.98%with -7.87% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $80.63, indicating growth from the present price of $54.57, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EQR or pass.

Equity Residential (EQR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare EQR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.02 for Equity Residential, while the value 35.64 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.60 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 46.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EQR in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EQR by 0.68% in the first quarter, owning 47.27 million shares of EQR stocks, with the value of $3.55 billion after the purchase of an additional 316,988 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in EQR shares changed 4.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 29.44 million shares of company, all valued at $2.21 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,131,456 shares during the last quarter.

Norges Bank Investment Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter, with the value of $1.79 billion, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 9.75% in the first quarter, now owning 957,594 shares valued at $809.15 million after the acquisition of the additional 10.77 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 95.00% of EQR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.