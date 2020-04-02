The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

On Wednesday, shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) marked $6.74 per share versus a previous $7.23 closing price. With having a -6.78% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Vonage Holdings Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VG showed a fall of -9.04% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.18 – $13.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.17% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on March 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including Dougherty & Company, also published their reports on VG shares. Dougherty & Company repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 19th, 2020. Additionally, VG shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 23rd, 2019. On November 27th, 2019, JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $9.50. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Initiated the “Equal-Weight” rating for VG shares, as published in the report on September 19th, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of VG shares, based on the price prediction for VG, indicating that the shares will jump to $17, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from September 3rd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for VG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Vonage Holdings Corp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.85. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -3.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VG is currently recording an average of 4.51M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.35%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.21%with 0.75% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.96, indicating growth from the present price of $6.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VG or pass.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare VG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Vonage Holdings Corp., while the value 49.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.08 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -156.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 5.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VG in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in VG by 1.20% in the first quarter, owning 30.14 million shares of VG stocks, with the value of $270.04 million after the purchase of an additional 356,936 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Scopia Capital Management LP also increased their stake in VG shares changed 3.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 12.12 million shares of company, all valued at $108.62 million after the acquisition of additional 429,812 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $86.03 million, and Janus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 48.67% in the first quarter, now owning 2,923,580 shares valued at $80.02 million after the acquisition of the additional 8.93 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 6.84 million VG shares, now holding the value of $61.28 million in VG with the purchase of the additional 126,784 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.80% of VG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.