Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) marked $13.85 per share versus a previous $14.91 closing price. With having a -7.11% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of First Financial Bancorp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FFBC showed a fall of -45.56% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.82 – $26.19 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.66% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Jaffray equity researchers changed the status of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on June 20th, 2019. Other analysts, including Keefe Bruyette, also published their reports on FFBC shares. Keefe Bruyette repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FFBC under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on February 25th, 2019. Additionally, FFBC shares got another “Hold” rating from Sandler O’Neill. On the other hand, Hilliard Lyons Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for FFBC shares, as published in the report on April 23rd, 2018. Barclays seems to be going bullish on the price of FFBC shares, based on the price prediction for FFBC, indicating that the shares will jump from $27 to $30, giving the shares “Underweight” rating based on their report from January 2nd, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Sandler O’Neill.

The present dividend yield for FFBC owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with First Financial Bancorp., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FFBC is currently recording an average of 473.43K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 12.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.18%with 2.52% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.70, indicating growth from the present price of $13.85, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FFBC or pass.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare FFBC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.91 for First Financial Bancorp., while the value 7.81 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.00 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 4.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FFBC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in FFBC by 1.63% in the first quarter, owning 13.79 million shares of FFBC stocks, with the value of $284.03 million after the purchase of an additional 220,674 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FFBC shares changed 1.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.29 million shares of company, all valued at $212.02 million after the acquisition of additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter, with the value of $128.71 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.52% in the first quarter, now owning 217,679 shares valued at $73.25 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.56 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem increased their position by 6.10% during the first quarter, now owning 2.38 million FFBC shares, now holding the value of $49.01 million in FFBC with the purchase of the additional 297,510 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 80.70% of FFBC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.