Taking an Updated Look at the Data Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

On Tuesday, shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) marked $14.03 per share versus a previous $11.46 closing price. With having a 22.43% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Holly Energy Partners, L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HEP showed a fall of -36.66% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.57 – $30.61 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on HEP shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HEP under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Additionally, HEP shares got another “Overweight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 7th, 2020. On August 19th, 2019, Credit Suisse Downgrade an Underperform rating and increased its price target from $31 to $24. On the other hand, Raymond James Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for HEP shares, as published in the report on June 26th, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of HEP shares, based on the price prediction for HEP. Another “Underweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in April 6th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for HEP owners is set at 0.19, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 56.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HEP is currently recording an average of 795.19K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 19.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.99%with 25.94% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.00, indicating growth from the present price of $14.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HEP or pass.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare HEP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.58 for Holly Energy Partners, L.P., while the value 7.60 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.13 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 25.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 38.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HEP in the recent period. That is how Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC now has an increase position in HEP by 6.39% in the first quarter, owning 6.67 million shares of HEP stocks, with the value of $138.25 million after the purchase of an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Energy Income Partners LLC also increased their stake in HEP shares changed 18.31% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.41 million shares of company, all valued at $132.99 million after the acquisition of additional 992,134 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $34.65 million, and Global X Management Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 38.62% in the first quarter, now owning 407,374 shares valued at $30.32 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.46 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Brookfield Public Securities Grou increased their position by 160.14% during the first quarter, now owning 1.35 million HEP shares, now holding the value of $27.93 million in HEP with the purchase of the additional 209,049 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 38.10% of HEP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.